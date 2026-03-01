NIMASA, WMU Sign MoU On Human Capital, Institutional Capacity

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the World Maritime University (WMU), Malmo, Sweden, have signed a four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s maritime human capital and institutional capacity.

The agency’s Deputy Director/Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said on Sunday that under the renewed MoU, which was first signed in 2022, NIMASA would sponsor at least 10 officers annually for the 14-month Master of Science programme at the institution in Malmo for the 2026–2029 intakes, as well as at least one officer for the Master of Philosophy (MPhil) programme jointly delivered by WMU and the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI), Malta.

At the MoU signing ceremony, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, described the partnership as a critical pillar in NIMASA’s human capital development framework and a strategic investment in Nigeria’s maritime future.

He explained: “This collaboration has significantly strengthened our technical and regulatory capabilities over the years. Officers trained at WMU have enhanced our effectiveness in maritime safety administration, environmental compliance, maritime law, and shipping management. Their expertise has also reinforced Nigeria’s participation at the International Maritime Organization and other international maritime platforms.”

The MoU also provides for distance learning, executive professional development courses, research collaboration, and technical assistance to strengthen NIMASA’s capacity in maritime safety, environmental management, seafarer certification, and implementation of international maritime instruments. WMU will further seek additional fellowships from international donors for qualified NIMASA candidates.

Mobereola endorsed the MoU on behalf of NIMASA, with the President of WMU, Professor Maximo Q. Mejia Jr., signing on behalf of the University, while Executive Director Finance and Administration NIMASA, Chudi Offodile, and the Registrar of WMU, Mr. Peter Marriott, both signed as witnesses.

Established in 1983 by the International Maritime Organization, WMU was mandated to strengthen global maritime capacity, particularly in developing countries. The university has since become a leading centre of excellence, and Nigeria has benefited significantly through the training of NIMASA officers who continue to enhance national maritime governance and international engagement.