NIMASA Urges Stakeholders To Prioritise Sustainable Maritime Practices

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has emphasised the need for Africa to prioritise sustainable and responsible maritime practices in line with international frameworks as the continent develops.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dayo Mobereola explained at the maiden Africa Strategic Summit on Shipping Decarbonisation held at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja that the shipping industry accounts for approximately 3 per cent of global GHG emissions, contributing to climate change, saying that the environmental concerns arising from the emissions had created a sense of urgency, driving the world to focus on shipping decarbonisation and Africa must not be left behind.

The agency’s Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward explained in a statement that the focus of the two-day summit was on Africa’s cooperation regarding the IMO’s GHG strategy and the basket of mid-term measures, ensuring a just and equitable transition for the continent and enhancing its technical capacity for climate action.

Mobereola added: “The decisions we make today will shape the future of our maritime industry and our contribution to global climate goals.

“This summit provides a unique opportunity to align our regional strategies with international frameworks while addressing Africa’s challenges and opportunities.”

Key presentations at the summit include “IMO’s Journey So Far in Its GHG Reduction Strategy” by the Chairman of the IMO’s MEPC and Alternate Permanent Representative of Liberia to the IMO, Harry Conway, and “The Role of Africa’s Maritime Administrations in Shaping Shipping Decarbonisation” by the President of the Association of African Maritime Administrations, John Oming’o.

Oming’o highlighted the benefits of decarbonisation to include, the reduction of global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, job creation in renewable energy, shipbuilding, research and development, improved air quality near ports and coastal cities, port modernisation for clean and efficient logistics, green fuel production hubs, among others.

Also, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy (FMMBE), Adegboyega Oyetola called on maritime stakeholders in Africa to leverage the continent’s renewable energy potential to become a global leader in green shipping.

Oyetola added that with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) advancing efforts to adopt the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions reduction strategy, Africa must assert its presence and safeguard its interests.

Oyetola said: “With over 90 per cent of global trade facilitated by maritime transport, reducing GHG emissions from shipping is not just an environmental necessity, but an economic imperative.

“Africa must ensure that its voice is heard, and its interests safeguarded in shaping policies that impact our economies and livelihoods.

“Shipping decarbonisation goes beyond just shipping, as it touches various sectors of the economy and livelihoods.

“Decarbonising the shipping industry must be pursued in a manner that is just and equitable, ensuring that no African nation is left behind.

“Africa’s maritime sector is uniquely positioned to leverage its strategic geographic advantage, renewable energy potential, and growing port infrastructure development to become a global leader in green shipping. This requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders to align investments with sustainability and economic growth.”

