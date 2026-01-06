NIMASA To Detain Vessels, Withdraw Waivers Over Non-Compliance, Grants 30-Day Window

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has granted stakeholders a 30-day window, starting January 5, 2026, for self-audit and voluntary compliance to regularise their operations.

The agency warned that failure to comply after the grace period would attract vessel detention, monetary penalties, withdrawal of waivers or operational licences, and denial of port clearance until full compliance is achieved.

NIMASA has also launched a special enforcement operation, code-named “Operation Zero Tolerance for Non-Compliance”, across the Nigerian maritime domain.

The directive, issued through a marine notice, is pursuant to NIMASA’s statutory mandate under the NIMASA Act 2007, the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, the Merchant Shipping Act 2007, and other applicable regulations.

According to Osagie Edward, Deputy Director/Head of Public Relations at NIMASA, all ship and vessel owners, operators, managers, international and national oil companies, masters and officers of merchant ships, shipping companies, shipping agents, charterers, offshore installations and platform operators, vessel operators at Free Trade Zones (FTZs), and other maritime stakeholders operating or intending to operate within Nigerian waters are required to ensure full compliance with statutory requirements.

These include proper vessel registration, valid certifications, updated ownership documentation, and adherence to Cabotage provisions relating to vessel ownership, registration, manning, and build. Timely payment and remittance of all statutory levies and fees are also required.

As part of the enforcement process, NIMASA will conduct random and targeted vessel inspections, verify documentation against its databases, and carry out physical and documentary compliance assessments at ports, terminals, and offshore locations. Operators will also be required to present proof of payment of all applicable levies and fees upon request.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, assured stakeholders of the agency’s commitment to promoting indigenous shipping development, enhancing maritime safety and security, protecting the marine environment, and ensuring strict compliance with Nigeria’s maritime laws.

He urged all stakeholders to comply, saying:

“We therefore urge all stakeholders to do their part so that together, we can build on the gains of previous regulatory achievements, which include enhanced safety, a secure maritime environment, and sustainable utilisation of our marine resources.”