NIMASA Tasks Varsity on Plans for Maritime Institute

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has urged the University of Lagos (UNILAG) management to develop and implement a five year action plan to make the Institute of Maritime Studies (IMS) in its domain the epicenter of research for the repositioning of the Blue Economy.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, gave the advice during a courtesy visit by the management team from the University of Lagos led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, saying that the academia has a major role to play in the development of the Blue Economy in Nigeria. Jamoh said in a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, that the agency was committed to the development IMS located in the university, saying this was due to the vast maritime potentials Nigeria is blessed with.

Jamoh added: “In the next four to five years, both NIMASA and UNILAG should be able to boast of important research milestones achieved by the Institute of Maritime Studies leading to recommendations and action plans geared to- wards the development of Nigeria’s Blue Economy. “Considering the fact that maritime is global by nature, the institute should also have an international focus with students from other African countries welcomed, in order to broaden the scope of learning and thereby positioning Nigeria as a hub for maritime education as well.”

He called for the harmonisation of all 16 Memoranda of Understanding, which the agency had signed with universities in Nigeria to serve as a guide for the IMS in UNILAG. On her part, Ogunsola assured the NIMASA management of the university’s commitment to- wards sustaining standards by intentionally changing the narrative of maritime education in Nigeria.