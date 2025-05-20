NIMASA, TASAC Deepen Maritime Cooperation

Share

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) have strengthened bilateral cooperation in critical maritime areas, including Flag and Port State Control, Seafarer Development and Certification (SDC), Cabotage regime implementation, maritime security, and digital transformation of maritime processes.

This was the focus of discussions during a working visit by a high-level TASAC delegation led by its Vice Chairman, Rukia D. Shante, to NIMASA in Lagos. Shante also announced the Tanzanian government’s support for Nigeria’s bid for a Category C seat on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council.

In a statement on Tuesday, NIMASA’s Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, quoted the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, as describing the collaboration as a strategic move toward long-term maritime development across Africa.

“This study visit represents a valuable opportunity for our agencies to share expertise, best practices, and innovative solutions to common maritime challenges,” Mobereola said.

“We are not only here to share what we’ve achieved but also to learn from TASAC. This partnership has the endorsement of our Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, CON.”

Director General of TASAC, Mr. Mohammed Salumu—represented by the Director of Maritime Safety, Security, and Environmental Protection, Mrs. Leticia Mutaki—praised NIMASA’s regulatory reforms, particularly in maritime security and seafarer development. He also reiterated Tanzania’s support for Nigeria’s IMO bid.

“Our presence here today reflects the strong and growing cooperation between our two institutions and our shared commitment to advancing maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship across the African continent,” Mutaki said.

She commended Nigeria’s Deep Blue security architecture and investments in human capital development, stating that Tanzania is keen to adopt similar systems, especially in seafarer certification, flag state inspections, and welfare.

On Nigeria’s quest for an IMO Category C seat, Mutaki affirmed: “We believe Nigeria’s position on the IMO Council is vital for the region and the continent at large. Tanzania will continue to support this ambition.”

