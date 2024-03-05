NIMASA, Sternula Sign MoU On VHF Data To Improve Security

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sternula, Denmark on full-scale Very High Frequency (VHF) Data Exchange System (VDES) space capabilities as part of efforts to improve the safety of lives at sea.

The MoU signed by Jacob Weibrent of Sternula and witnessed by the Danish Consul General to Nigeria, Jette Bjerrum would see to a VHF Data Exchange System connectivity via Sternula fleet microsatellites.

This would NIMASA Africa’s leading maritime administration with seamless communication between shores and ships thereby improving the safety of lives at sea.

The Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who signed on behalf of NIMASA noted that the international partnership to enhance vessel-to-vessel/ land communication in Nigeria would not only enhance the safety and security of navigation in Nigerian waters but also improve the productivity of seafarers.

The agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward said in a statement that the director general had described the move as a booster to the agency’s digitalisation efforts, noting that it would further provide alternate communication channels for vessels in line with provisions of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA).

Sternula-1 and the built-in AIS 2.0 technology, also called VDES, is a new communication solution for implementing a global e-navigation strategy.

Also, AIS 2.0 is an extension to AIS, adding two-way data channels over VHF by using special satellite channels which means that every ship with a VHF antenna will be able to communicate globally.

Jamoh said: “Access to timely information is key to a viable seaborne transport, particularly in this dispensation of blue economy. In this new reality, there is a need for ship managers to gain access to quality data, which is essential for ship managers to make decisions, while also acting on market opportunities.

“A well-digitalised system leads to a faster access to information, improved customer experience, increased productivity, lower operational costs, improved decision making, improved information security, higher mobility, and automation of business processes amongst others.”

“The director general explained that the IMO set the requirements for the e-Navigation strategy implementation plan, while IALA develops the technical solutions such as AIS as part of measures to ease and promote digital communication in the maritime industry