NIMASA Seeks Amendment To Seafarers’ Bill 

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said it is currently reviewing 16 proposals for amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), 2006 referred to as the Seafarers’ Bill of Rights (SBR).

The agency’s Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward explained in a statement issued on Wednesday that the decision was disclosed at a three-day tripartite technical session which brought together key stakeholders from government, employers, unions and international maritime partners to review Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to improving maritime labour standards and the welfare of seafarers.

The event was attended by representatives from the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria; the Nigerian Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association among other stakeholders in the industry.

The sgency’s Director General, Dr Dayo Mobereola, represented by the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services of NIMASA, Mr. Jibril Abba noted that the proposals under consideration aim to align Nigeria’s maritime regulatory framework with best international practices, ensuring fairness, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Also he expressed deep appreciation for the collaboration between the various sectors involved in this process.

Mobereola said: “Through this synergy, we can achieve progressive amendments that will enhance seafarers’ welfare, create a fair business environment and elevate Nigeria’s position as a leading maritime nation.

“This tripartite session is not just about policy amendments; it is about fostering a collective commitment to the sustainability of the maritime sector and the protection of seafarers’ rights.”

While acknowledging the continued dedication, support and expertise of the International Labour Organisation, the various union representatives and other stakeholders, he noted that their contributions were seen as critical in shaping a future where the Nigerian maritime industry remains competitive, resilient, and equitable for all.

According to him, “we look forward to the outcomes of this session and are confident that our collective discussions will further strengthen Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring decent work for all seafarers.”

Also, the Nigerian ILO Attache (Labour Services), Mr. Essah Aniefiok stated that in order to achieve the tasks ahead, there was the need for cooperation among all the stakeholders in the sector.

On his part, the Regional Advisor and ILO expert on MLC 2006, Dr. Amos Kuje disclosed that Nigeria was a focal point in Africa, which the ILO recognised, stressing the need for Nigeria to maintain the lead, particularly now that the country is vying for the Category C seat at the upcoming International Maritime Organisation (IMO) elections.

He noted that Nigeria had all it takes to win the elections, hence all stakeholders must work together to ensure that the seafarers welfare is guaranteed.

The MLC, 2006, provides a comprehensive international framework to ensure decent working conditions for seafarers while promoting fair competition within the maritime industry.

However, as global maritime dynamics evolve; driven by automation, climate change, and economic shifts, the Agency emphasized the importance of adapting this vital legislation to address emerging challenges.

