NIMASA Redeploys 56 Directors To Boost Operational Efficiency

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has redeployed 56 management staff as part of efforts to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery in line with its core mandate.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, explained that the exercise aims to strengthen inter-departmental collaboration and inject fresh energy into the system, ultimately improving performance across the maritime sector.

According to a statement by the agency’s Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the redeployments include: Hajia Moji Jimoh as Director, Administration and Human Resources; Aishatu Jidda, Director, Planning, Research and Data Management Services; Barr. Heaky Dimowo, Director, Legal Services/Board Secretary; Isichei Osamgbi, Director, SERVICOM; and Mrs. Olubusola Obasanjo-Akande, Director, Western Zone.

Other appointments include Engr. Christopher Amakulo as Director, Special Duties; Ms. Gloria Anyasodo, Director, Cabotage Services; Salihu Abdullahi Yelwa, Director, Shipping Development; Mrs. Nneka Obianyor, Director, Reforms Coordination and Blue Economy; Umar Ibrahim Sidi, Director, Maritime Labour Services; Dr. Oma Ofodile, Director, Marine Environment Management; Mr. Buba Umar, Director, Abuja Zonal Office; and Ahmed Shittien, Special Adviser (Technical) to the DG.

Mobereola urged the redeployed directors to leverage their experience and work collaboratively toward achieving NIMASA’s strategic objectives.

He stressed that the redeployment reflects deliberate efforts to streamline operations, foster synergy among departments, and drive sustainable maritime development in Nigeria.