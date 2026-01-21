NIMASA Pushing Nigeria Into Global Relevance

After sustaining zero piracy on Nigerian waters, through various reforms carried out in 2025, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency INIMASA) has pushed Nigeria maritime operations into globally acceptable standard, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

For more than three decades, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has played a crucial role in regulating and overseeing maritime operations in Nigeria as governance and compliance are pivotal in ensuring the safety, security, and sustainability of international maritime activities.

Subsequent to it reform-driven agenda, the agency in 2025 focused on maritime safety and security, capacity development, regulatory efficiency, labour harmony and international engagement, leading to far-reaching achievements that have strengthened Nigeria’s maritime sector and enhanced the country’s standing in global maritime governance.

Reforms

For instance, the agency’s Head Public Relations, Osagie Edward, noted that throughout 2025, the agency’s reform driven agenda were deliberate efforts culminated in one of Nigeria’s most significant maritime milestones in recent history, leading to the country’s successful return to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council after 14 years of absence.

This, he said, led to commendation from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu formally to the management of NIMASA, describing the achievement as a strong affirmation of Nigeria’s growing influence in global maritime governance.

He noted that the election reflected the confidence of the international community in Nigeria’s commitment to maritime safety, security, environmental stewardship, and rules-based operations, applauding the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, NIMASA, and Nigeria’s diplomatic team for their professionalism, strategic engagement, and tireless efforts throughout the election process.

According to him, “Nigeria’s return to the IMO Council aligns seamlessly with his administration’s broader vision to unlock the nation’s vast blue economy potential, strengthen anti-piracy initiatives in the Gulf of Guinea, expand maritime infrastructure, and position Nigeria as a regional shipping and logistics hub.

Commendation

Under the leadership of its Director-General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, it was revealed that Nigeria’s election into the IMO Council on Friday, 28 November 2025, during the IMO General Assembly in London, stood out as the defining highlight of the year, making Nigeria’s triumphant return to the council after more than a decade.

Furthermore, the deputy director described the outcome as a landmark endorsement, following 12 months of intensive diplomatic shuttles, sustained advocacy, and coordinated stakeholder engagement involving NIMASA and other national institutions.

After witnessing a live demonstration by the Deep Blue security team, the IMO scribe gave the agency a pass mark, saying that other maritime nations have much to learn from Nigeria’s maritime security framework

Restoration

Moreover, he noted that Nigeria’s improved maritime security architecture and reforms in the Gulf of Guinea played a decisive role in restoring global confidence.

With this development, he stressed that Nigeria had been restored to a strategic global platform where it can meaningfully contribute to shaping international shipping policies, maritime safety standards, and sustainable ocean governance.

IMO

He stressed that the visit of Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation, Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, the world’s leading maritime official further reinforced international confidence in Nigeria’s maritime reforms and institutional capacity.

Zero piracy

Working in synergy with national and international security architecture, the deputy director added that NIMASA successfully sustained zero piracy incidents in Nigerian waters, explaining that the agency’s Deep Blue Project proved instrumental in this achievement.

In addition, he explained that the Port and Flag State Control had been effective and surpassed the globally acceptable standards.

Capacity building

Also, the issue of sea time for beneficiaries of the Nigerian Seafarers Development Program (NSDP) has witnessed a deserved attention as the backlog is being cleared.

Internally, Osagie added that the management of NIMASA had recorded significant progress in staff welfare and motivation, noting that promotions, structured training programmes, and targeted capacity-building initiatives were implemented to enhance career growth, professionalism, and institutional efficiency.

These measures, he explained, further contributed to improved morale and strengthened the agency’s ability to deliver on its statutory mandate.

Labour

Also, he noted that Mobereola successfully unionised and signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between MWUN and some shipping companies operating in Nigeria. The agreement established clear working conditions for union members and was widely seen as a milestone in promoting industrial harmony.

As a result of this, the President-General of maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Francis Bunu, commended the agency for its, improved regulatory oversight, and commitment to policies that promote workers’ welfare, industry stability, and indigenous participation, lauding NIMASA’s role in combating piracy in Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea, improvements that have enhanced safety and boosted investor confidence.

The union further pledged its full support for Nigeria’s IMO Council engagement and participated in initiatives to improve seafarers’ welfare, including the launch of a reviewed minimum wage framework.

Cabotage

In terms of the cabotage vessel financing fund, he explained that the agency had successfully cracked a major bottleneck hindering the disbursement of the funds and 2026 is looking very promising, explaining that the agency’s alignment with the Federal Government’s blue economy agenda and its growing international recognition position it strongly for even greater impact in the years ahead.

He said: “It is our firm resolve to consolidate on these gains and deliver even greater outcomes for the sector and the nation at large. I am confident that, working together, we will make this possible.”

Last line

With sustained reforms, robust stakeholder collaboration, and proactive global engagement, NIMASA enters 2026 well-positioned to consolidate gains and further advance Nigeria’s standing as a leading maritime nation.