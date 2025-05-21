NIMASA Promises Staff Improved Welfare, Capacity Building

Share

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reaffirmed that staff welfare and continuous capacity development are central to its achieving operational excellence.

The agency added that its performance-based reward system was being strengthened, with new initiatives such as gift vouchers introduced to encourage excellence.

The agency’s Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward said in a statement that the Director General of the NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola this at the inaugural senior management retreat for operational staff, held under the theme: “One Mission, One Team:

Driving Operational Excellence,” applauding the operational team for their contributions toward advancing Nigeria’s maritime sector and reiterated management’s dedication to providing a conducive environment for professional growth.

The retreat brought together senior personnel within the operations cadre, whose responsibilities are critical to the daily execution of NIMASA’s statutory mandates.

He explained that six outstanding staff, who emerged as top performers in 2023 and 2024 were honored at the retreat. Mobereola emphasised that the agency’s overall success hinges on the commitment and dedication of its workforce.

Mobereola explained: “Our success as a team depends largely on the commitment of our operational staff. We will continue to provide an enabling environment that supports capacity development on a continuous basis.

“Our vision to become the leading maritime administration in Africa, advancing Nigeria’s global maritime goals, is only achievable when staff remain dedicated to their duties.”

