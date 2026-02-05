NIMASA Plans Expansion Of Deep Blue Project

Following global recognition of its maritime security achievements, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is considering an expansion of the Deep Blue Project to ensure sustainability and enhance its impact across the Gulf of Guinea.

The move follows the success of the maritime security architecture, which has significantly improved safety and security in Nigeria’s maritime domain and the wider region.

The agency’s Deputy Director and Head of Public Relations, Mr. Osagie Edward, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, quoting the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, during a strategic visit to the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abass, at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja.

Mobereola commended the Nigerian Navy for its strong collaboration with NIMASA and congratulated the CNS, who previously served as Maritime Guard Commander under the agency. He called for sustained partnership under the current naval leadership.

“It is important that we continue our partnership and strengthen our relationship. Our purpose here is to congratulate you and to discuss the benefits of the Deep Blue Project, how to sustain it, expand it, and increase its impact on the Gulf of Guinea,” Mobereola said.

He expressed confidence in the support of President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, and the Nigerian Navy, noting that NIMASA was working towards presenting proposals on necessary improvements to the project.

“The Deep Blue Project is vital, and countries across Africa and other parts of the world are coming to study and replicate our model. The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is asking how a civilian organisation was able to achieve this feat. It is therefore important that we continue to collaborate and do even better for greater sustainability,” he added.

The NIMASA Director-General further noted that the impact of the Deep Blue Project has been acknowledged globally, with commendations from the IMO.

Mobereola also congratulated the Chief of Operations, Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Musa Katagum, on his appointment to the NIMASA Governing Board as the Navy’s representative.

In his response, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Abass, welcomed the NIMASA delegation and commended the agency for its contributions to the maritime sector and continued support for the Nigerian Navy.

“Part of my command’s objective is to work in synergy with other agencies to achieve our national goals. We complement each other. We have no option but to collaborate and synergise,” he said.

Abass raised concerns over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy, which has been in place since 2007, noting that it should be reviewed to reflect current realities.

He also urged NIMASA to leverage the Navy’s capacity in areas such as vessel repairs, hydrographic surveys, and charting, while canvassing the agency’s support for wreck removal, especially as the Navy prepares for its 70th anniversary, during which foreign naval vessels are expected to visit Nigeria.

The CNS further commended NIMASA on the recent launch of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) Application Portal, noting that the agency has made significant progress towards the long-awaited disbursement of the fund.