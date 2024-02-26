NIMASA pays N199.4bn into FG’s consolidated fund

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has contributed N199.42 billion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federal Government in the last six years. The Director General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who disclosed this during a capacity building workshop organised for members of the House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration in Lagos, said that the revenue was generated between 2018 and 2023.

According to him, the agency remitted N21.04 billion in 2018; N24.75 billion, 2019; N31.72 billion, 2020; N37.93 billion, 2021; N42.08 billion, 2022 and 41.90 billion, 2023.

He explained that despite not being a revenue generating agency, the agency had consistently remitted funds to the Federal Government as part of its contribution to economic development of the country. On human capital development, the director general said that under the agency’s Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), a total of 2,476 cadets enrolled in the programme from 2009 till date out of which 979 have graduated and obtained their certificates of competency (COC).

He also disclosed that 375 NSDP cadets were currently undergoing seatime training while 26 are undergoing their Certificate of Competency training Jamoh added that 476 cadets had graduated with paid employment while 438 are undergoing shore based training. However, he noted that within the review period, a total of 12 beneficiaries of the NSDP programme died, while 153 were withdrawn from the programme