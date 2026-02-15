NIMASA, NUPRC Meet On Ease Of Doing Business In Nigeria

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) have met to discuss the importance of improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria while optimising benefits accruable to the Federal Government.

The meeting underscored the need for coordinated regulatory efforts to eliminate operational bottlenecks, promote investor confidence, and ensure efficient revenue generation across the maritime and oil and gas sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The agency’s Deputy Director/Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, explained in a statement on Sunday that this formed the core of discussions during a working visit by the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, to the Chief Executive of NUPRC, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and her management team at the commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The agencies reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s investment climate through enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

Osagie noted that NIMASA’s mandate of promoting indigenous capacity in international shipping trade, as well as the prevention of marine pollution and control, directly aligns with the responsibilities of NUPRC, which include ensuring compliance with regulations related to upstream extraction activities, promoting investment, and enforcing environmental and safety standards.