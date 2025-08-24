NIMASA, NSE Strengthen Collaboration For Blue Economy Growth

In line with the Federal Government’s blue economy mandate, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) have agreed to strengthen collaboration to advance Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, emphasized the critical role of professionalism in engineering practice as a foundation for maritime and blue economy development. He made this known while receiving the NSE leadership, led by its President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, during a courtesy visit to NIMASA’s management team in Lagos.

In a statement issued by the agency’s Deputy Director and Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, Mobereola stressed the importance of engineering expertise in driving maritime growth and reaffirmed NIMASA’s commitment to working closely with the NSE in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Oguntala, on her part, highlighted NSE’s alignment with the blue economy initiative, noting that the society’s vision complements government efforts to harness opportunities in Nigeria’s marine and maritime sectors. She expressed confidence that enhanced cooperation between NSE and NIMASA would foster innovation, strengthen infrastructure development, and support sustainable economic growth.

Both parties agreed to deepen collaboration for the advancement of the maritime sector and the nation’s economy at large.