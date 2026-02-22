NIMASA, NAF To Strengthen Tactical Air Security Under Deep Blue Project

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have resolved to strengthen tactical air security under the Deep Blue Project.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dayo Mobereola, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal S. K. Aneke, at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja over the weekend.

The agency’s Deputy Director/Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said on Sunday that the NIMASA DG emphasised the role of the Air Force as a strategic partner in enhancing maritime security in Nigeria and sustaining the success of the Deep Blue Project.

Mobereola stated: “We are here to seek the Air Force’s support, given the importance of tactical air surveillance to the Deep Blue Project. Nigeria is the only African country with a record of zero piracy in the last four years. The Deep Blue Project platforms have helped achieve zero piracy and sea robberies in the Gulf of Guinea, and we need your collaboration to sustain this momentum.

“With the traffic we have now, we need to demonstrate stronger security presence through collaboration to enhance our trade viability because of the risks attached to our maritime routes. We need these collaborations to sustain what we have achieved so far with the Deep Blue Project.”

Mobereola stressed that international trade depends on security, noting that vessels prefer to go to or transit through countries where their safety is assured. He expressed optimism that collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force would reduce response time to maritime threats.

Also speaking, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal S. K. Aneke, said the Air Force is eager to be “a very supportive and collaborative partner with NIMASA and is ready to match the Agency step by step and side by side to achieve the desired results.”

He explained: “Collaboration between NIMASA and the Nigerian Air Force under the Deep Blue Project can be strengthened through a joint strategic framework, integrated command structures, and a standing steering committee to ensure shared objectives and accountability. Establishing a joint maritime domain awareness fusion cell will enable real-time intelligence sharing, synchronised surveillance, and faster response to maritime threats, ensuring sustained operational effectiveness across Nigeria’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.”

Aneke added that the Air Force could also support NIMASA beyond Deep Blue Project operations by providing ISR platforms, tactical air support, and rapid airborne deployment for interdictions, as well as search and rescue missions.

While thanking the NIMASA Director-General for the basic training the agency has provided to aircraft pilots under the Deep Blue Project, Aneke highlighted operational challenges requiring NIMASA’s attention. These include bridging the communication gap between NAF operators and NIMASA, providing higher-level and in-depth maintenance training, ensuring readily available aircraft fuelling to avoid mission delays, and supplying adequate flying kits, among others.