NIMASA Moves To Encourage Female Professionals In Maritime

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is to implement policies and initiatives that encourage the next generation of female professionals in order to explore careers within the sector.

The agency’s Deputy Director/Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward said on Friday that NIMASA had reaffirmed its commitment towards encouraging greater participation of women in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

The Director General of the agency, Dr Dayo Mobereola noted that sustainable progress in the industry requires the contributions of both men and women.

The director general made this known while delivering the keynote address at an event hosted by the agency in Lagos to celebrate women in commemoration of the International Women’s Day 2026.

Mobereola, who was addressing the gathering of women professionals from across Nigeria’s maritime industry stressed that the maritime sector presents enormous opportunities and remains a key driver of national economic development, emphasising NIMASA’s long-term vision of supporting more women to build careers and leadership roles within the industry.

He explained: “Men cannot exist without women, and the maritime industry can only achieve sustainable growth when both genders contribute meaningfully to its development.”

In her welcome address, the Director of Financial Services Department at NIMASA, Dr. Odunayo Ani highlighted the growing influence of women in the maritime industry and the importance of inclusive leadership.

Ani, who is also the President of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria further said that women in the maritime sector must continue to view compliance, leadership, and innovation from fresh perspectives that encourage inclusivity and sustainable growth within the industry.

Also, she emphasised the need for stronger partnerships and collaboration among stakeholders to further expand opportunities for women in the sector, adding that NIMASA remains a strong example of institutional commitment to gender inclusion.