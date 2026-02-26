NIMASA Moves To Develop National Action Plan On Maritime Decarbonisation

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has pledged to provide the regulatory leadership, technical coordination, and stakeholder engagement required to successfully develop and implement a robust National Action Plan (NAP) on maritime decarbonisation in Nigeria.

The agency’s Deputy Director/Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said on Thursday that the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, made the disclosure during the National Stakeholders’ Workshop on the development of a National Maritime Decarbonisation Action Plan, describing the workshop as a critical step in actualising the Federal Government’s blue economy and climate objectives.

Represented by the Executive Director, Operations, Engr. Fatai Taiye Adeyemi, the NIMASA Director-General underscored the significance of the IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project, a technical cooperation initiative designed to support developing countries in implementing the IMO GHG Strategy.

According to him, the plan being developed would reflect national realities, leverage existing capacities, address identified gaps, and align with the broader economic and environmental priorities of the Federal Government.

Mobereola said: “This transition is not merely about compliance with international obligations; it is about safeguarding our marine environment, protecting public health, strengthening the blue economy, and ensuring that our maritime industry remains competitive and future-ready.”

Also, the Technical Manager of the IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project, Astrid Dispert, highlighted that the overarching objective of the initiative is to advance a coherent and globally aligned regulatory framework to accelerate maritime decarbonisation. She also emphasised that NIMASA plays a pivotal role in driving the project at the national level.

The IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project provides technical expertise and institutional support to assist countries in developing and implementing National Action Plans that promote sustainable shipping practices, encourage investment in clean technologies, and strengthen capacity for long-term emissions reduction.

Through this collaboration, the Federal Government is taking deliberate steps towards maritime decarbonisation, reinforcing its commitment to global climate goals, and ensuring a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for the sector.