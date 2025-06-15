NIMASA, Korean Embassy Meet To Strengthen Maritime Bilateral Ties

Share

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nigeria have held a strategic meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring areas of mutual interest in the maritime sector.

The initiative was set in motion when the Consul General of the Korean Embassy, Mr. Lee Sang-ho, paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos.

During the engagement, both parties emphasized the importance of maritime capacity development as a key driver of economic growth and sustainable maritime governance.

Mr. Sang-ho reaffirmed Korea’s readiness to support Nigeria in building a skilled maritime workforce through knowledge-sharing, technical assistance, training programmes, and exchange initiatives.

In response, Dr. Mobereola expressed appreciation for Korea’s continued partnership and reiterated NIMASA’s commitment to fostering international cooperation that aligns with Nigeria’s ambition to become a leading maritime nation in Africa.

The discussions highlighted a shared vision for a stronger, safer, and more efficient maritime industry, driven by skilled professionals and adherence to global best practices.

Share