""" """

New Telegraph

December 15, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 15, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NIMASA Identifies Oil…

NIMASA Identifies Oil Spill At Shell Loading Terminal In Bonny

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said an oil spill has occurred at the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) loading terminal, SMI in Bonny, Rivers State.

Although the spill has reached the shoreline NIMASA said that it was actively monitoring the situation from an emergency operations centre.

It, however, noted that it was collaborating with SPDC and other relevant stakeholders to assess the extent of the spill and determine necessary follow-up actions.

The agency’s Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward said in a statement that the incident happened on Saturday, December 14, 2024, from a ruptured pipeline, saying however that SPDC had promptly shut down the affected pipeline and deployed containment booms to protect the neighbouring communities.

Osagie said: “Members of the public are advised to remain calm as NIMASA is committed to mitigating the impact of the spill and restoring affected areas.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"

Read Previous

32 Miners Trapped As Coal Mine Collapses In Afghanistan
Read Next

SERAP Drags Tinubu To Court Over Alleged Missing N57bn In Humanitarian Ministry
Share
Copy Link
×