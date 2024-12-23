NIMASA Gets Excellent Service Delivery Award

Share

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has received the SERVICOM Award for excellent service delivery.

In a statement issued by the agency’s Head of Public relations, Osagie Edward, the recognition of the award was due to NIMASA’s commitment to enhancing service standards, improving transparency, and ensuring efficiency in its operations.

The SERVICOM Award, typically given to government agencies that demonstrate outstanding public service, acknowledges NIMASA’s strides in providing quality services to the maritime industry, including the facilitation of maritime safety, regulation, and the promotion of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, who was represented at the event by the Head, SERVICOM Unit, Hajia Rakiya Lamai expressed gratitude to the Presidency through the SERVICOM office for recognising the agency’s efforts, saying that NIMASA would not rest on its oars, but will instead double its efforts.

Mobereola added: “We are spurred by this award, and we will continue to embrace best practices in the delivery of our services in the Agency.

“Let me also use this opportunity to appreciate our indefatigable staff who have consistently shown consistency to the core values of the agency, while also internalising the vision and mission of the agency. We will continue to work together to sustain the tempo.”

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, commended the agency in a letter for its unwavering interest and commitment to improving service delivery.

She said: “We are indeed encouraged by your inspiring strive to ensure that Nigerians receive quality and timely service from the Nigerian State.

“We shall continue to count on your support and cooperation as a key stakeholder in the provision of satisfactory services to all citizens in the realization of the essence of governance.”

