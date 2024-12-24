New Telegraph

December 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NIMASA Gets Excellent…

NIMASA Gets Excellent Service Delivery Award

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) received the SERVICOM Award for excellent service delivery.

In a statement by the agency’s Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the recognition of the award was due to NIMASA’s commitment to enhancing service standards, improving transparency, and ensuring efficiency in its operations.

The SERVICOM Award, typically given to government agencies that demonstrate outstanding public service, acknowledges NIMASA’s strides in providing quality services to the maritime industry, including the facilitation of maritime safety, regulation, and the promotion of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Dayo Mobe – reola, who was represented at the event by the Head of SERVICOM Unit, Hajia Rakiya Lamai expressed gratitude to the Presidency through the SERVICOM office for recognising the agency’s efforts.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Yuletide: Industrialist Urges Nigerians To Be Thankful To God
Read Next

CDS To Newly Promoted Officers: Decisive Action Needed Against Terrorism
Share
Copy Link
×