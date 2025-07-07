NIMASA Docks Surveillance Vessel At Nigerdock For Maintenance

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has docked its special mission vessel used for maritime surveillance and national security operations, DB Lagos to Nigerdock, Snake Island integrated Free Zone, Lagos for repair and maintenance.

The agency said it was part of efforts to promote indigenous maritime infrastructure, enhance national security and advance sustainable growth in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Its Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward said in a statement yesterday that the vessel plays a vital role in combating oil theft, smuggling, illegal immigration, and other maritime crimes within Nigeria’s waters.

At the inspection, the Director General of the agency, Dr. Dayo Mobereola expressed satisfaction with the progress made and described the project as a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s capability to handle sophisticated ship repairs and construction.

He emphasised that the inspection aligns with the vision of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, who has prioritised the development of local capacity in shipbuilding and repairs.