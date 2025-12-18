NIMASA Commends Maritime Media For Boosting Nigeria’s Success At IMO Elections

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has praised Nigerian journalists, particularly those covering maritime affairs, for their crucial role in Nigeria’s recent success at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) elections.

Nigeria secured the long-coveted Category C Council seat at the IMO after 14 years of unsuccessful attempts. The agency acknowledged that maritime media coverage complemented the sustained efforts of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and NIMASA, showcasing Nigeria’s maritime potential and administrative capacity on the global stage.

Receiving the leadership of the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN), led by Mr. Tunde Ayodele, at NIMASA headquarters, Deputy Director and Head of Public Relations, Mr. Edward Osagie, emphasized the importance of developmental journalism in nation-building. He urged journalists to adopt patriotic reporting, warning against narratives that could harm Nigeria’s international reputation.

Osagie also addressed recent media reports surrounding the arrest of the vessel MT SKIPPER by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) over alleged crude oil theft. He clarified that the vessel was neither registered under the Nigerian flag nor with NIMASA, and therefore, any claim linking it to Nigeria was either mischievous or uninformed.

Mr. Ayodele assured NIMASA that MARAN would continue practicing responsible journalism to support the agency’s operations and enhance Nigeria’s credibility globally. He also requested that NIMASA reciprocate by implementing measures that strengthen the professional integrity and welfare of journalists.