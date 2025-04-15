NIMASA Commences Implementation Of Public Sector Cargo Support For Local Carriers

Share

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has commenced the implementation of a public sector cargo support programme aimed at creating a captive freight market for local carriers.

The agency noted that the initiative would help reduce the dominance of foreign shipping lines in Nigeria’s seaborne trade.

It also urged private individuals and corporate investors to take advantage of emerging opportunities within Nigeria’s Blue Economy, particularly in the maritime sector.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the Director General of NIMASA, Dayo Mobereola, explained at the ongoing 36th Enugu International Trade Fair (EITF) that the agency’s strategic initiatives are being driven through public-private partnerships to ensure sustainability and long-term impact.

Represented by the Deputy Director of the Planning, Research and Data Management Services Department, Umar Mohammed, the NIMASA boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

He also emphasized the need for inclusive economic growth through increased indigenous participation in both domestic and international shipping.

“To unlock the full potential of our maritime economy, NIMASA is pursuing an integrated development strategy that will support indigenous operators in ship acquisition, establish a National Carrier Line, and create maritime training institutions for world-class seafarers,” Mobereola stated.

“Therefore, we are inviting investors and entrepreneurs to collaborate with us in developing a robust and competitive maritime sector that will create jobs and boost the national economy.”

Mobereola also expressed appreciation to the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and the leadership of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (ECCIMA) for hosting the trade fair, which he described as a vital platform for business networking and investment promotion.

NIMASA plays a pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s Blue Economy through its mandate to regulate maritime activities and ensure the sustainable use of ocean resources.

