NIMASA Campaigns Against $500m Insurance Premiums

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is to intensify its aggressive campaign against the $500 million War Risk Insurance (WRI) imposed by foreign insurance firms.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, stated the insurance premiums imposed was not justifiable and remaind questionable, saying that it was an international affront that demanded immediate and decisive action.

Foreign insurance companies like Lloyd’s of London and various P&I clubs continue to levy these war risk surcharges. In the last three years alone, Nigeria has coughed up an eyewatering $1.5 billion in WRI premiums.

To put this into perspective, a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) can incur a WRI surcharge of approximately $445,000 per voyage, while a new container vessel might face a hefty $525,000.

Shipping giants like Maersk even tack on additional “transit disruption surcharges” of up to $450 per container.

The Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) had said that discussions on the insurance fraud would be opened to NIMASA and stakeholders at its third Annual Maritime Lecture (MAMAL) 2025 slated for August as the agency promised to take the matter to the United Nations.

According the President of the association, Godfrey Bivbere, the annual lecture is more than just a discussion forum but a rallying cry to the Federal Government and all affected stakeholders to acknowledge the severe economic implications of these unjust charges.

Also, the Managing Director of Sea Transport Services Nigeria Limited and President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Alhaji Aminu Umar, stressed the need for NIMASA to engage the Joint War Committee, the body responsible for waiving or imposing WRI.

However, the President of the Nigeria Shipowners Association (NISA), Mr. Sola Adewunmi, had raised concerns about the agency’s effectiveness in truly challenging the WRI deeply entrenched international politics.

Recall that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyola Oyetola, had also repeatedly affirmed that there hasn’t been a single pirate incident in Nigerian waters for over three years, attributing this peace to the multi-billion naira Deep Blue Project spearheaded by NIMASA.