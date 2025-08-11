NIMASA Board, Mgt Meet To Improve Maritime Infrastructure

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)’s governing board and its executive management have agreed to work closely to foster an enabling environment for investment, enhance maritime infrastructure and build human capacity in the sector.

The agency’s Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, saying the resolution was made during the inaugural meeting of the board in Lagos.

The Chairman of the board, Hon. Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, assured that the board would stand firmly by the agency to realise its mandate with a view to actualising a robust Blue Economy in Nigeria.

He noted: “As you may know, the management of the agency has signed a performance bond with the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, which will serve as the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure the agency’s achievements.

“As a board, we are determined to work with the management to ensure the full realisation of activities that will help shape policy direction for the Agency.”

Also, the Director General of the agency, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed NIMASA’s commitment to its core mandate of promoting and regulating shipping, maritime safety, security and marine environment protection in Nigeria.

He said that the support of the governing board would further strengthen NIMASA’s capacity to drive initiatives aligned with the Federal Government’s vision for a sustainable Blue Economy.