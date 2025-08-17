NIMASA Board Elevates Nine Directors, 234 Others

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has approved the promotion of nine Deputy Directors to Directors.

In addition, the board approved the promotion of 30 Assistant Directors to deputy directors, 35 chiefs to assistant directors.

The agency’s Deputy Director/ Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said in a statement on Sunday that the board had

ratified the promotion of 169 other staff members from one grade level to the next grade level.

He explained: “The newly appointed Directors include the Coordinator, Abuja Liaison Office, Mrs. Moji Jimoh; Director Internal Audit, Dr. Odunayo Ani; Special Adviser to the Director General, Mrs. Nneka Obianyor; Director Procurement, Mrs. Biodun Fatade; Dr. Oma Ofodile; Ms. Gloria Anyasodo; Mr. Abdulahi Yelwa; Umar Buba and Mr. Umar Ibrahim Sidi.

Congratulating the newly promoted officers, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed the management’s commitment to staff welfare and a transparent, merit-based career progression system.

He charged the beneficiaries to rededicate themselves to excellence in service delivery.

Mobereola added, “Our administration is committed to improved staff welfare. This promotion exercise is strictly merit-based, and we expect staff to reciprocate by rededicating themselves to higher productivity.

We will continue to prioritise staff welfare, while counting on your commitment to the ideals of the agency in helping management actualise its mandate.”