NIMASA Begins Gradual Deployment Of Floating Dock For Operations

Nigerian Maritime and Safety Administration (NIMASA) has commenced the deployment of its modular floating dock for installation.

The dock is being moved to a jetty at the Standard Flour Mills in Apapa in preparation for its movement to the scheduled operational base at the Continental Shipyard, Apapa.

In a statement by NIMASA’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward noted that the heavy 50-tonne cylindrical spuds were being moved gradually for installation.

Also, he quoted the Director General of NIMASA as saying: “We are moving slowly but steadily to our destination.

“Today, we are lifting out the cylindrical spuds to be prepared for piling at the Continental Shipyard, where the floating dock is scheduled to commence operations.

“These spuds have to be firmly installed before we can tow the floating dock there. We assure stakeholders that very soon, Nigeria will save foreign earnings with the commencement of operations at our dock.”

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) leased designated areas at the Continental Shipyard for the operations of the floating dock last year.

“The areas include the Dolphin Jetty, the waterfront of the jetty adjourning the slipway, an administrative block, a construction, welding, and mechanical workshop, and a civil maintenance workshop, among others.