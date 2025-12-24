NIMASA Assures Stakeholders Of Better Maritime Industry In 2026

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has assured that it would re-double efforts in ensuring that 2026 is better for every stakeholder in the maritime industry.

The Director General of the agency, Dr Dayo Mobereola, disclosed this while felicitating with stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry during the yuletide.

The agency’s Deputy Director/Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, explained in a statement on Wednesday that the director general also added that the year 2025 was a good one for the industry, acknowledging the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, industry stakeholders, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, management and staff of NIMASA as well as all Nigerians.

Enumerating some of the achievements of 2025, Mobereola highlighted the sustained zero tolerance for piracy in Nigerian waters, the deposition of three Instruments of Accession to IMO Conventions that were signed by President Bola Tinubu, the industrial harmony in the sector and the nation’s election into the category C Council of the IMO, amongst others.

He noted: “The year 2025 has been a good one for our industry as once again, we have not recorded a single piracy attack in our waters in a whole calendar year, Nigeria was also able to deposit three Instruments of Accession to IMO Conventions that were signed by President Bola Tinubu GCFR, we have been able to maintain industrial harmony in the sector all of which culminated to Nigeria’s election into the category C Council of the International Maritime Organization.

“We couldn’t have done this without our stakeholders, who have contributed in various ways in the course of their operations during the year. We see you, we thank you, and we felicitate with you during this yuletide season.”

While calling on industry operators to brace up for the New Year with hope of better times, Dr Mobereola noted that “at NIMASA, we appreciate the weight of our renewed responsibility by virtue of Nigeria’s membership of the IMO Council because to whom much is given, much is definitely expected.

“You can therefore be sure of an increased momentum in our resolve to sustain maritime safety, security, environmental protection and adherence to relevant conventions and protocols with renewed vigour.”