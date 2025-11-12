NIMASA Affirms Judiciary’s Role In Blue Economy Development

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has identified the important role of the Nigerian judiciary in interpreting extant maritime laws in helping to improve industry standards and aiding development of the blue economy.

The agency explained that judiciary was a major partner in the realisation of the benefits of the blue economy in the country.

The Director General, Dr Dayo Mobereola disclosed this at the fourth edition of the Admiralty Law Colloquium in Lagos with the theme: ‘Charting the Course of Nigeria’s Blue Economy’, a reflection of the increased national attention to the potential of the maritime industry in driving economic development.

According to a statement by the agency’s Deputy Director/Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the director general noted that Nigeria’s Blue Economy requires an all hands on deck approach, with the judiciary as a crucial actor, where interpretation of legal instruments and case decisions remains a vital tool for the sustainable development of Nigeria’s blue economy.

In her key note address, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokumbo Kekere-Ekun, who was represented by Hon. Justice Emmanuel Akomoye Agim, commended NIMASA and the National Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) for collaborating to host the colloquium which is central to building the capacity of judicial officers in admiralty law.

The Chief Justice said: “The task before us is to ensure that Nigeria’s Blue Economy does not remain a conceptual aspiration but becomes a tangible driver of growth, equity, and sustainability.

The judiciary must not stand at the shoreline as a passive observer, but rather as an active navigator, steering the ship of justice through the complex waters of maritime development.”

The first session saw renowned maritime law experts, Dr. Emeka Akabogu SAN and Dr. Chukwuchefu Ukatta, deliver papers in line with the theme of the event emphasizing the imperative of synergy between judicial processes and development of the blue economy in Nigeria.