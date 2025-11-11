NIMASA Advocates Effective PSC For Safer Shipping

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, has emphasized that effective Port State Control (PSC) is a vital tool for ensuring global safety and upholding environmental standards in shipping.

Speaking at a five-day Regional “Train the Trainer” Workshop on PSC for member states of the Abuja Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), supported by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mobereola highlighted that the success of PSC largely depends on the quality of professionals implementing it.

Represented by the Executive Director of Operations, Engr. Fatai Taiye Adeyemi, Mobereola described the workshop as a testament to Africa’s shared commitment to safer, cleaner, and more efficient shipping. He stated:

“Your presence here demonstrates our collective resolve to strengthen efficient maritime governance, improve safety standards, and enhance environmental protection across West and Central Africa.”

The agency’s Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, commended the IMO, the Abuja MoU Secretariat, and technical partners for supporting capacity-building, regional cooperation, and maritime safety promotion in Africa.

IMO representative Captain Ahmed Sewelam reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to assisting member states through its technical cooperation programme to establish effective and harmonized PSC regimes globally. He said:

“Effective regional cooperation and harmonized PSC practices are essential to eliminate substandard shipping and promote consistency across the region.”

Sewelam noted that the workshop serves as a platform for delegates to strengthen Port State capacities, covering inspection procedures, reporting, and strategies for enhanced performance, adding that collaboration is key to advancing maritime safety and sustainability.

Abuja MoU Secretary General, Captain Sunday Umoren, stressed that capacity building remains a top priority, noting that effective Flag State Control directly impacts Port State Control quality.

He urged continued efforts to build capacity, strengthen cooperation, and share experiences to maintain high standards of maritime safety and compliance in the region.