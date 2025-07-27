NIM: Women Still Discriminated Against At The Top Level In Many Professions

President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (rtd), has praised Nigerian women for having performed exceptionally well in every area of human endeavour ranging from the home front to the academia, business, corporate world, the boardroom and the political space.

According to him, they exhibit the highest level of excellence, determination and inspiration by managing human and material resources with accountability, transparency, efficiency, effectiveness, equity, honesty and integrity which are the core values of the Institute.

Curiously, in spite of the hard work women have put in and the gains they have made in management and leadership, they are still discriminated against at the top across many professions, he said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Women in Management and Leadership (WIMLEAD) of NIM which during the week in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he asserted that there is a compelling need to break the barriers and biases against women in their bid to break the glass ceiling and get to the echelon of their career wherever they choose to compete. He added that it is time to do away with the stereotypes and strait jackets women have been boxed into.

His words: “Conscious effort must be made by all concerned to encourage women instead of impeding their march to the top. I am convinced that women are not asking to be gifted management and leadership positions but are only demanding a level playing field to compete favourably because they possess all it takes to excel at the top.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Empowered to Excel- Redefining Leadership, Growth and Balance for Women in a Changing World’, Ayuba noted that women the world over have continued to prove their mettle having acquitted themselves creditably in all walks of life, saying over the years, women have not just been calling the shots in some of the most powerful boardrooms across the world but have equally been at the helm of political leadership in some of the most powerful countries of the world.

He disclosed that in the past 24 years of the existence of WIMLEAD, “the flagship of women conferences in Nigeria, it has become an important platform for women leaders in both the private and public sectors of the nation’s economy to come together to discuss issues that directly affect them in the home front, workplace and the economy.

He further said that the Institute as the leading multidisciplinary professional Institute in Africa, fully understands most of the challenges faced by women in their efforts to excel in their careers while also being at their best in the home front. “The idea for this conference was, therefore, mooted and integrated into our yearly human capital development calendar in order to help our women, members and non-members alike, to be the best of who they desire to be,” Ayuba stated.

The conference had the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, as Keynote Speaker and Special Guest of Honour; while Mrs. Funke Adepoju, Director General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON); Mrs. Yinka Johnson, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management; Dr. Ini Adiakpan, the Advisor to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Nigeria for Women Project, and Mrs. Offiongita Nkang, Registrar, Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, as key women figures that graced the event.

Others are: Mrs. Victoria Ajayi, Managing Director, TVC Communications, and Mrs. Abiola Adelana, Tourism Business Manager, Sterling Bank Plc who served as panel of discussants at the panel session focusing on ‘The Future is Female: Fostering Equality and Diversity in Leadership’.