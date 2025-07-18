Leadership, growth and balance for women will be in focus at 2025 four-fay Women in Management and Leadership (WIMLEAD) conference of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) billed to open in Akwa Ibom State on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Institute, Mrs. Taiwo Olusesi, the theme of the conference is ‘Empowered to Excel- Redefining Leadership, Growth and Balance for Women in a Changing World’.

Olusesi revealed that “WIMLEAD, the flagship of women conferences in Nigeria which started 24 years ago, has become an important platform for women leaders in both the private and public sectors of the nation’s economy to come together, rub minds and offer solutions to issues that directly affect them in the home front, the workplace and the economy.”

“It is equally heart-warming to see that the conference has attained such a status that it attracts distinguished ladies from all works of life and has become a major item in the annals of women’s discourse,” she added.

“Apart from Senator Akon Eyakenyi, the Deputy Governor, Akwa Ibom State, who will serve as the keynote speaker and Special Guest of Honour, other facilitators at the conference made up of women who have excelled in different areas of their calling include Mrs. Funke Adepoju, Director General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON); Mrs. Yinka Johnson, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management; Dr. Ini Adiakpan, the Advisor to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Nigeria for Women Project, and Offiongita Nkang, Registrar, Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi”, the statement stressed. “Mrs. Victoria Ajayi, Managing Director, TVC Communications, and Mrs. Abiola Adelana, Tourism Business Manager, Sterling Bank Plc will serve as panel of discussants at a panel session focusing on ‘The Future is Female: Fostering Equality and Diversity in Leadership’”, the Registrar pointed out.

Olusesi opined that the idea for this conference was mooted and integrated into the Institute’s yearly calendar to help women members and non-members alike to be the best of who they want to be adding that “as the leading multidisciplinary professional body in Nigeria, the Institute fully understands most of the challenges faced by women in their efforts to excel in their careers while also being at their best in the home front, thereby achieving excellent work-life balance”.

“The conference will be attended by women from different walks of life in both the public and private sectors of the nation’s economy,” the statement concluded.