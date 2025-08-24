NIM Set For One-stop Digital Information Hub, Honours Fellows

The President and Chairman of Council of the Institute of Management (NIM), which inistitute Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (rtd) has disclosed that his administration in conjunction with management of the Institute is presently working on NIM Resource Centre.

This, he said will not only transform and give a facelift to the existing facility i.e the library of the Institute but will upgrade it to a one-stop digital information hub of the Institute.

“I am therefore calling on the 2025 Class of fellows to adopt this project in conjunction with other well-meaning members of the Institute,” he said at the 2025 Fellows Awards and Spouses Day held recently in Lagos.

He chided the honorees that Fellowship upgrade of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) is neither a destination nor an end in itself, imploring the new Fellows of the Institute not to be contented with just adding the appellation (FNIM) to their names but to see it as a call to higher responsibility and service to the Institute, the management profession and the nation.

“Henceforth, each of you would require devoting more of your resources to the service of the Institute and nation,” he added.

According to him, for the Fellows to avail the Institute of their professional competencies, they have been constituted into faculties/sectoral groups. These are Leadership and Governance; Technology and Communication; Education and Social Development; Finance, Accounts and Management Audit; Planning, Economics and Management, Safety, Health and Environment Management.

The faculties, he said, are expected to identify issues and challenges in areas related to their disciplines, and propose studies of such issues with a view to making policy recommendations to government via the Institute’s public policy advocacy initiative.

He disclosed that the Fellows Awards and Spouses’ Day Luncheon is a very important in the calendar of the Institute, saying deserving members are conferred the highest professional membership grade of Fellow of the Institute.

He disclosed that the occasion provides an avenue for the existing Fellows to meet, socialize and celebrate with one another and to welcome new Fellows into their fold.

Ayuba further said that the idea to include our spouses in the ceremony began thirteen years ago and was aimed at providing the spouses, especially those who are non-members, a sense of belonging.

He disclosed that the tradition of upgrading members to Fellow started in February, 1963 when the first three Fellows of the Institute were inducted. This is even as the process of upgrading members to Fellow has always been meticulous and that is why only those who are truly deserving of the award get honoured each year, Ayuba said.

He praised those that have merited the Life Membership Award, saying such the members must have attained the age of 70, served the Institute and the Nigerian Society selflessly, adjudged to be above reproach, be financially up-to-date in the payment of their annual membership subscription as well as met other statutory obligations to the Institute over the years.