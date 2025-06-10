NIM Holds Maiden Children’s Chess Tournament

Share

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) is set to host its maiden children’s chess tournament, a landmark event aimed at nurturing young chess talents from primary and secondary schools across Lagos State.

The initiative is being organized in collaboration with Dynamic Chess Ville.

According to a statement by the Institute’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Mrs. Taiwo Olusesi, the tournament is scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Management House, Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. It promises a stimulating mix of competition, learning, and fun for the next generation of leaders.

Olusesi noted that the event is designed to promote inclusivity and foster essential life skills such as strategic thinking, discipline, and sportsmanship through the game of chess.

“It offers a unique platform for young learners to challenge themselves intellectually, interact with peers from other schools, and gain exposure in a competitive yet supportive environment,” she said.

She added that the one-day, closed tournament will not only encourage a spirit of healthy competition but also empower young minds and celebrate intellectual excellence. Dynamic Chess Ville and Chess in the Slums Foundation will provide professional support during the event.

Olusesi also revealed that many primary and secondary schools have registered to participate. Trophies, medals, cash prizes, and other consolation prizes will be awarded, while all participating schools will receive certificates of participation.

