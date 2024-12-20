NIM Elects Ayuba As 25th President, Other Principal Officers

Share

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), has elected new principal officers to run its affairs for the next one-year with Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (rtd.), the erstwhile Deputy President, emerging as the 25th President and Chairman of the Council. Ayuba assumes the position at the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past President of the Institute, Dr. (Mrs.) Christiana Atako.

Also elected was Dr. Umar Mustapha, Vice Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, of Mentholatum Nigeria Limited, as Deputy President while Mrs. Ijeoma Okere, a former Permanent Secretary in Abia state, became the National Treasurer.

The new President, a retired Commodore of the Nigerian Navy a Fellow of the Institute and a former Director at both Defence Headquarters and Naval Headquarters, Abuja, joined the military as an Officer Cadet on 17 July 1980 as a member of 28 RC. He was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy as a Sub-Lieutenant on 17 July 1983. He holds a PGD in Management, an MBA (General Management) both from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, 2001 and MSc in Strategic Studies from the University of Ibadan, 2010. Ayuba also attended the Transformation and Ethics Coaching Course and Performance Coaching Course at the UK Transformation School, Hampshire, United Kingdom as well as the Manchester Business School in the UK. A United Nations Certified Country and Regional Advisor of Peace Support Operations, Ayuba attended a Certificate Course in Enterprise Management from Pan Atlantic University, Lagos and equally received a Diploma Certificate in Terrorism, Intelligence and Security from The Roman Institute/Baze University, Abuja.

A Specialist Above Water Warfare (AWW) Officer and Principal Warfare Officer (PWO), Commodore Ayuba who had over 30 years of a distinguished career in the Nigerian Navy held several appointments afloat including being the Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) AGU and ashore including the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the ECOWAS, African Union and the United Nations, mainly in the areas of Peace Support Operations, conflict management/capacity building.

He has Commendations from the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping for Meritorious Service, and the Military Adviser to the UN Secretary-General for training and strategic course management contributions. He was awarded the UN Medal of Honour for Service in DR Congo and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation for training contribution, handed by Lt Gen Martin Luther Agwai (Doyen of UN Peacekeeping Operations in Nigeria).

Ayuba has been President of the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies (Nigeria Alumni Chapter) of the United States Defence University (NDU), Washington DC from 2021 till date. He is CEO, of Kongolo Consult and Outsourcing Ltd. and currently works as an International Risk and Security Management Consultant and media consultant on global security and Counterterrorism.

The new President and Chairman of the Council of the Institute’s pedigree as a thoroughbred, seasoned management professional is not in doubt as he has distinguished himself creditably in every assignment he has been saddled with.

In addition to being a Fellow of the Institute, Commodore Ayuba, a versatile professional, is also a Fellow of several professional bodies including the Fellow of the National Defence College, Nigeria (fdc) and Fellow of the Certified Institute of Shipping (FCIS), Fellow of the Centre for African American Research Studies (FCAARS), and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management (FCIPDM), and Alumnus of Africa Centre for Strategic Studies.

A recipient of the NIM’s prestigious Chris Abebe Award, the highest individual Award for Management Excellence, Ayuba has served the Institute in different capacities at different times including Chairman, Board of Fellows in August 2021; became the National Treasurer in 2021 and the Deputy President in December 2022.

A renowned International Risk and Security Management Consultant who is an astute manager, great public speaker and author, Ayuba has attended several courses, seminars and conferences within and outside the country and has also presented scholarly papers in several training programmes and workshops across the globe. He is a devout Christian and married to Mrs. Anthonia Ayuba and the marriage is blessed with two children.

According to a statement signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Institute, Mrs Taiwo Olusesi, the investiture of the new President and Chairman of Council which will be witnessed by members of the Institute, representatives of other professional bodies, government and corporate bodies will take place in the New Year.

