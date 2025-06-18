NIM Condemns Benue Killings, Urges Urgent Crisis Resolution

Share

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) has condemned the latest spates of attacks at Yelewata, Guma LGA, Benue State, which led to the loss of scores of lives and destruction of properties, urging government at all levels, security agencies and all stakeholders to work together for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

According to a statement issued by the Institute’s President and Chairman of Council, Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (Rtd.), “the Institute is deeply saddened by the recent surge in violent attacks and senseless killings in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria and condemns it in its entirety.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he added.

Ayuba who said that NIM is concerned about the escalating violence, displacement of innocent citizens, and the impact on collective humanity, added that “the Institute calls on the government, security agencies, and all stakeholders to take immediate action to address the root causes of these conflicts and ensure justice for the victims and their families.”

He urged government and Nigerians alike to always work towards creating a more peaceful and stable environment for all as the nation can only thrive in times of peace.

“The nation can only move forward in times of peace and the foreign direct investment being clamoured for by the Federal Government can only be attracted when the nation is at peace”. “No serious organization or country will want to invest in any part of our country when they are not sure of the safety of their investment”, he revealed.

While urging all Nigerians to stand together in condemning these senseless killings and work towards a more united and peaceful society, NIM President stressed that “the Institute remains committed to promoting peace, stability, and development in our great nation knowing that Nigeria can realize its full potentials when all the citizens are united and presenting a common front.”

Ayuba concluded that although the Institute acknowledges the efforts by Government so far to resolve the crisis, “there is need to do more in order to bring a lasting solution to the dire situation before it degenerates to humanitarian crisis.”

