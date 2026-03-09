NIM Celebrates 65 Years Of Management Excellence

…Unveils Sapphire Jubilee Logo

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) (NIM) has unveiled plans for its 65th anniversary celebration, with a focus on strengthening institutional governance and celebrating decades of professional management impact in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference and logo unveiling in Lagos on Monday, the President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (rtd), said the Sapphire Jubilee would highlight the institute’s contributions to management excellence and national development over the past six and a half decades.

Ayuba said the celebration, themed “NIM @ 65: Celebrating National Impact of Management Excellence in Nigeria,” would feature a series of activities beginning with the unveiling of the anniversary logo.

According to him, two flagship events will headline the anniversary: an anniversary colloquium and the ceremonial turning of the sod for the institute’s proposed Management House in Alausa, Ikeja.

“The colloquium, scheduled for August 19, 2026, will focus on ‘Sixty-Five Years of Management Excellence: Strengthening Institutional Governance in an Evolving Economy,’” he said.

Ayuba also disclosed that the institute plans to publish a commemorative book compiling notable papers presented at its flagship programmes over the years.

Tracing the institute’s history, he said NIM was established in 1961 by a group of management professionals to address gaps in the management of Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

He noted that the institute later attained chartered status through Act 14 of 2003, empowering it to regulate and control the practice of management as a profession in Nigeria.

“In the past 65 years, the institute has made remarkable progress in producing professional managers who continue to drive effective management practice across the country,” Ayuba said.

He revealed that about 200,000 individuals and more than 400 corporate organisations have passed through the institute’s membership process, adding that NIM members are present in virtually every sector of Nigeria’s economy.

According to him, the institute has grown to become one of the largest multidisciplinary professional management bodies in Africa.

Ayuba emphasised that human capital development remains the core mandate of the institute, noting that it has consistently delivered management training, consultancy services, organisational re-engineering and leadership development programmes for organisations in both the public and private sectors.

He added that the institute has also contributed to national development through advocacy and policy recommendations aimed at improving governance and institutional performance.

The NIM president paid tribute to the institute’s founding fathers and past leaders, including former presidents, director-generals and registrars, for their sacrifices in building the organisation.

He also commended the Nigerian media for its continued support in promoting the institute’s activities and urged journalists to sustain their coverage of the anniversary events.

Ayuba said the institute remains committed to promoting professional management standards and contributing to the development of a better Nigeria.