NIM Appoints Olusesi As 14th Registrar/Chief Executive

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) has appointed Mrs. Taiwo Ganiyat Olusesi, a professional Man – ager, seasoned Chartered Secretary and Administrator, Lawyer, Chartered Mediator and Conciliator and Tax professional, as the 14th substantive Registrar/Chief Executive of the Institute with effect from June 2023.

She takes over the leadership of the Institute from Mr. Akin Iroko, FNIM who acted as the Administrator following a re-engineering and restructuring exercise. Mrs. Olusesi who holds a Degree and Master in Law from the prestigious Olabisi Onabanjo University and currently running a PhD in Corporate Governance at LeadCity University, Ibadan, joined the Institute from the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAN) where she served as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer since 2020.

Prior to her appointment at ICSAN, she was the Head of Legal and Servicom Officer at Tai Solarin College of Education, Ogun State. The new Registrar, the current Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ogun State Branch, has served the Nigerian Bar Assoiation in several capacities such as Financial Secretary, Secretary and National Executive Committee Representative of the Ijebu Ode Branch.

In addition, she was a member of the Bar Lecture committee for many years, Publications Committee and Continuing Legal Education Committee of the Branch and also held the position of the Secretary to the Branch Disciplinary Committee.

In appreciation of her meritorious service to the branch, she became the pioneer recipient of “Amazing Amazon” award of the Ijebu Ode Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association. An alumnus and faculty member of the prestigious Ei Academy for Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Olusesi is the founder of Advocates Against Domestic Violence and Gender Discrimination aka PROJECT NARANJA, a group that focuses on abused women through counselling, free legal services and provision of temporary shelter for fleeing victims of domestic violence.

Taiwo’s interests cut across charity, volunteering as well as health and fitness. The new Registrar who is also a member of the Institute is currently the National Secretary of the OSU/OOU Law Alumni Association and the President of Adeola Odutola College Old Students Association (Class of 1993).

She is married to Dr. Lukman Olusesi and is blessed with four children. According to a statement issued by the outgoing Administrator of the Institute, Mr. Akin Iroko, the new Registrar assumed duty at the Institute on Thursday, June 1.