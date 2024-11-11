NILEST Moves To Stop Kpomo Consumption

Share

The Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) Zaria says it will establish mini-tanneries in the 36 states to process hides and skin into leather.

Director-General Mohammed Yakubu told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja the move would help revive the industry Chairman of the Implementation Committee of the National Leather Policy said this was necessary to provide the right infrastructure and technology for the proper processing of leather.

He said: “Nigeria is not unknown in the area of leather products. We used to have 84 leather industries and some even have branches in Italy and Spain. The Nigerian leather industry had branches in Europe. We want that to come back.”

According to him, the leather industry collapsed due to poor infrastructure. Yakubu said: “Before independence and even during the first and Second World War, the hides and skin for the footwear of British soldiers was sourced from Nigeria.”

