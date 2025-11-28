NILDS Trains Lawyers On Legislative Drafting, Policy Advocacy

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) on Wednesday in Abuja began the training of 100 young lawyers in legislative drafting and policy advocacy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day capacity building training, which commenced on Wednesday, ended yesterday, Thursday, November. 27.

Declaring the training open, NILDS Director-General, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman said that the institute had consistently trained lawyers and other professionals in the past three years.

Sulaiman explained that the training was strategically designed to equip young lawyers with innovative skills in policy formulation, legislative advocacy and essential governance processes required for national development.

He emphasised that participants would gain exposure to advanced legislative drafting techniques and practical policy advocacy methods intended to strengthen their competence and broaden their professional impact.

According to him, the training constitutes of a specialised exercise requiring commitment, discipline and readiness to learn, as the sessions focus on building long-term capacity for institutional effectiveness.

“The value of this training lies in empowering young lawyers to meaningfully influence governance,” Sulaiman said.

In her remarks, the Chairperson, Young Lawyers Forum, Zullaihat Ohiare said that the training was designed to expand opportunities for professional growth and strengthen young lawyers’ institutional engagement.

Ohiare explained that recent interactions across FCT branches of NBA revealed declining public trust in the justice system, with many citizens doubting lawyers’ willingness or capacity to provide pro bono supports.

Ohiare stressed that individual efforts alone were insufficient, emphasising that meaningful and sustainable change depended on strong policies, efficient legal frameworks and institutions shaped with young lawyers’ active involvement.

She highlighted that the training aimed not only for certificates, but a deeper understanding of policy formulation, legislative processes and governance structures essential for effective advocacy and meaningful systemic reform.

Ohiare expressed gratitude to NILDS and acknowledged the facilitators’ dedication to equipping participants with knowledge crucial for improving Nigeria’s legal and governance landscape.

She encouraged participants to take the training with curiosity and openness, fostering a collective commitment to strengthening institutional systems that shape their professional practice.

Ohiare noted that her conversation with NILDS Director-General created opportunities for 100 lawyers to participate in the training, urging participants to envision the multiplied impact of their collective contributions to reform.

Also speaking, NBA Garki Branch chairman, Anthony Ojo said that the training aimed to expose young lawyers to principles, processes and competencies required for legislative drafting.

He expressed hope that by the end of the programme participants would be better equipped and motivated to reflect on improving their communication skills.

He appreciated the NILDS for opening their doors to lawyers and partnering with the forum to support professional development.