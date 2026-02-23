NILDS Raises Alarm Over Impersonation Of DG, Sulaiman

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has issued a public disclaimer warning members of the public against fraudulent individuals impersonating its Director General, Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman, through unauthorised phone numbers and digital platforms.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the Institute disclosed that certain individuals have been contacting unsuspecting members of the public under false pretences, falsely claiming to represent or act on behalf of the Director General.

The statement clarified that Prof. Sulaiman does not solicit funds, political support, or confidential information through unofficial phone lines, SMS, WhatsApp messages, or unverified social media accounts.

NILDS, therefore, urged the public to exercise caution and disregard any suspicious communication purportedly originating from the Director General through unofficial channels.

The Institute further advised that all legitimate and official correspondence from the Director General or the Institute would be conveyed strictly through verified and authorised institutional channels.

Members of the public are also encouraged to report any fraudulent contact or impersonation attempts to the appropriate authorities for investigation and necessary action.

The Institute reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency, integrity, and the protection of the public from fraudulent activities carried out in the name of its leadership.