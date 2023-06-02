NILDS DG Hails Gbajabiamila On Appointment As Chief of Staff

The Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman has extended his warm congratulations to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his recent appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sulaiman in a statement issued on Friday expresses utmost confidence in his ability to excel in the new role.

He acknowledged the speaker’s profound understanding of the political landscape and unwavering commitment to national progress, affirming that these qualities will undoubtedly contribute to the successful implementation of the president’s agenda, fostering unity, development, and prosperity for all Nigerians.

“The appointment of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila reflects the President’s unwavering trust and confidence in his abilities to carry out this vital role and contribute to the development and progress of our great nation.

“As the speaker of the House of Representatives and my boss, as Alternate Chairman of NILDS’ Governing Council, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and steadfast commitment to nation-building.

“His extensive knowledge of governance, astute decision-making, and remarkable ability to foster consensus among his colleagues make him an exemplary choice for the role” Prof. Sulaiman stated.

“In his new capacity, he will undoubtedly bring his profound expertise, strong work ethic, and exemplary interpersonal skills to the President’s inner circle.

“His experience will prove invaluable in providing strategic counsel, coordinating government affairs, and facilitating effective communication between the President and various stakeholders”.he further noted.