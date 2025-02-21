NILDS D-G Pledges Commitment To Staff Training For Operational Efficiency

Share

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General of National Institute for Legis – lative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has pledged to prioritise staff training to further enhance operational efficiency. Sulaiman made the pledge in Abuja at the opening of a twoday leadership capacity-building workshop for the institute’s officers on grade level 15 and.

He said that the workshop had become imperative, given the strategic positioning and role being played by the category of staff members in their various units and departments at the institute.

The director-general said that the workshop was organised to enhance staff members’ skills and competencies in the performance of their responsibilities at the institute.

“This capacity building workshop is aimed at equipping the senior staff members with enhanced skills and knowledge to improve their support functions, streamline processes and contribute to the overall mandate of NILDS,” he said.

According to him, NILDS management recognises the need for continuous in order for the staffers to be fully equipped to adapt to a constantly-changing work environment and deliver on the institute’s mandate.

