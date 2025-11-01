Nike Okundaye, Williams, Balogun, Others Headline Aftcoc 2025

As preparations for this year’s edition of Africa Travel Content Creators Conference 2025 gather speed, organisers of the annual confer- ence, Taste of Africa Vibes, have named some of its headline speakers and guests, with Nigerian and global icon, Chief Nike Okundaye of Nike Art Gallery, as keynote speaker and special guest at the three-day gathering, which opens December 10 and closes December 12, 2025, at th EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos. Fondly called Mama Nike, she is an internationally celebrated cultural icon, whose creativity in textile design, art and entrepreneurship has empowered thou- sands and spotlighted Africa’s artistic and cultural heritage. She is a living legend and true icon of African art and culture.

Mama Nike embodies the spirit of ‘unveiling Africa through creative content.’ While Sewedo Oluwatobi Balogun, historian, cultural researcher and founder of Sewedor Tours, a pan-African movement, redefining how we experience the continent, is named among the speak- ers for the conference that is now in its third year. Balogun through immersive travel and heritage journeys celebrates Africa’s traditions, spirituality and artistry, inspiring travellers to see Africa not just as a destination but as a story that lives and breathes.

Also unveiled as speaker is Adejoke Lasisi, who is the visionary Founder and Creative Director of Panet 3R and Jokelinks Weaving School . Through Planet 3R, she has transformed environmental waste into stylish, functional products that tell a story of resilience and sustainability. Her inspiring work has earned her international recognition, with features on BBC, Al Jazeera and multiple global plat- forms celebrating her innovation. Michael Dale Williams, General Man- ager of EbonyLife Place is also billed to speak at the event. Williams’ stint in tourism, hospitality and marketing, spans over three decades. He is the author of Amazon’s number one bestseller; The More Formula. Williams has over the years contributed in shaping a number of Nigeria’s top des- tination, starting with Cross River, where he was a household name leading Cross River State Tourism Bureau and Land- mark Hotel and Resort Beach, among others.