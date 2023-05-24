Sports clothing giants, Nike is the latest brand to condemn in totality the racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid‘s defeat to Valencia on Sunday in Spain.

The brand, which was a longtime sponsor of the Brazilian football player, shared a message on its official Instagram page taking a stand on the issue.

“Stop looking the other way,” read the image shared on Nike’s Instagram on Tuesday. “We stand with @vinijr,” the brand captioned the post.

Puma, which sponsored the Valencia club, also made a statement offering support to Vinicius after Sunday’s episode.

“At PUMA, we do not tolerate racism, we condemn discrimination in any form and stand in solidarity with Vinicius Junior and the wider football community in condemning events yesterday,” the brand said in a statement to Reuters.

Spanish police reportedly detained seven men over separate alleged racist incidents against Vinicius.

After the match, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti condemned the episode.

“They cannot yell ‘monkey’ at Vinicius. The game must be stopped. If an entire stadium is chanting ‘monkey’ then the game has to be stopped,” he said.

