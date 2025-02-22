Nike Adeyemi inspires teens at GET-UP Girl’s Conference

Share

In a bid to encourage teenage girls to rise above challenges, Nike Adeyemi, a global speaker and minister of the gospel, has urged them to be courageous regardless of the obstacles they face.

Nike Adeyemi spoke at the maiden edition of the GET-UP girl’s conference, which held recently at the Regal Hall, Daystar Christian Church, Lagos, where she charged teen girls between ages 13 and 19 years on how to handle the issues of life, and emphasized how words can break chains and bring hope.

In her words: “As teens, there is need to know your worth and take care of yourselves at all times, avoid comparison with others as this will help curb peer group pressure. It is important to learn to be happy with others, work hard and work smart.

Mrs. Nike Adeyemi used the opportunity to advise the teenagers against pre-marital sex, which she said could lead to unwanted pregnancies.

She stressed that many teenagers have met their untimely death in a bid to abort unwanted pregnancies and urged them to see their education as number one.

According to her, the time we are in now is perilous, adding that the best thing for them at this time is to face their education and make their parents happy.

“It is better for you to face your education now. Don’t allow boys or men to destroy your future. You still have long way to go. Your future is bright if only you will be serious with your education and face your studies.

“Gone are the days, when women believe that they belong to the kitchen. You can become whatever you wish to become and I want you all to be ambitious. Don’t close your mouth if anyone tries to harass you sexually.

“Ensure that you are focused and be determined to succeed in life. I want to see you tomorrow and be proud of you,” she said.

The conference provided a safe space for about 1,000 attendees to open up about their struggles and express themselves. Professional counselors were also present to offer guidance and support.

Some of the attendees asked questions covering how to deal with sexual harassment and how to get the best from the society despite the perceived discrimination against girls and women in some societies.

