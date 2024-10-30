NIJ Media Centre: FG Applauds Adebutu’s Contribution To Education

Share

The Federal Government yesterday lauded businessman and philanthropist, Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, for his contribution to education with the donation of a state-of-the-art Media Resource Centre to the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in Lagos.

The newly inaugurated 350-seater auditorium marks a partnership between Adebutu and the Federal Government in enhancing educational infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Adebutu Media Resource Centre, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, highlighted the critical impact of Adebutu’s donation, which he said supports the third pillar of educational infrastructure.

He said: “Adebutu is a notable philanthropist who has once again proven himself as a pillar in our society. His donation not only enhances NIJ’s facilities but also helps the federal government in delivering comprehensive education.

“Access to education is the first pillar, education curriculum is the second pillar, and then infrastructure is the third crucial pillar. This project exemplifies the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to make quality education accessible.

“It is only possible with partners like Sir Adebutu, who step in to bridge gaps in education. Seeing this remarkable transformation from bare land to an impressive facility is a testament to the vision and capability of a successful man.”

Edun also extended his gratitude to Adebutu for creating a resource that will be invaluable to students, faculty, and visiting fellows at NIJ.

“This centre will be of tremendous value to all who use it at NIJ and beyond, contributing significantly to the growth of journalism in Nigeria. On behalf of the government and all stakeholders, we thank Sir Adebutu for his commitment to Nigeria’s educational advancement,” he said.

In his remarks, Sir Adebutu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support a cause aligned with the objectives of his foundation, the Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF).

He extended heartfelt thanks to the NIJ’s Council, especially Chief Olusegun Osoba, the council’s chairman, and other board members for their roles in bringing the resource centre to life.

He said: “This unique project will undoubtedly enhance journalism in Nigeria. I am proud to be associated with an initiative that resonates with my foundation’s commitment to give back to society without regard for clan, religion, or political affiliations.”

Adebutu urged users of the new centre to maximize its offerings, aspiring for it to become a vital asset in advancing the media’s role as the Fourth Estate.

On his part, Osoba also paid tribute to Adebutu’s extensive philanthropic contributions across sectors, including healthcare and education, and underscored his impact on Lagos State’s economy through substantial tax contributions.

In his closing remarks, the Provost of NIJ, Mr Gbenga Adefaye while appreciating Adebutu said the contribution sets a high standard for private-sector involvement in public education. He noted that the NIJ will remain committed to maximizing the facility’s potential for the benefit of the Nigerian media and the country at large.

Share

Please follow and like us: