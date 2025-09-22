‘NIIRA’ll Improve Insurance Industry’s Contribution To GDP’

Experts in the insurance industry have reaffirmed their belief in the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) to ensure improvement in the sector’s contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product.

The industry experts, who spoke at the 10th annual conference of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors, maintained that the new legislation could position insurance as a key driver of Nigeria’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy.

Signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in July 2025, NIIRA 2025 is designed to expand insurance penetration and improve industry stability. Commissioner for Insurance/ CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, said that the NIIRA would lead to economic growth, employment generation, and more local retention capacity.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Director, Legal, Enforcement, and Market Development, NAICOM, Dr Tamis Usman, said: “One of the key things is the repositioning of the sector in terms of the financial muscle. It has now introduced two tiers of capital.

“The first is the minimum capital requirement. Now the minimum capital has been shored up to N10 billion for Life, N15 billion for Non-Life, and N35 billion for Reinsurance. “What this translates to is that insurance companies will have more capacity, higher businesses, take care of higher risks and retain local content. This will also lead to economic growth, employment generation, and more retention of local capacity domestication.

“The second layer is the RiskBased Capital. This is not a onesize-fits-all. It is time for operators to provide capital that matches the level of their risk exposure. What the regulator is expected to do is to determine that, for an underwriter to underwrite any level of business, you must have a certain level of capital threshold in relation to your risk exposure.

“What that translates to is that, apart from what we are seeing in terms of that, yes, the company can write, it also translates to building confidence in the insurance sector, and I am sure that for the company to be able to underwrite this kind of business, it has the financial capability to do it.” Usman asserted that with the law, companies would be able to pay claims, saying: “The role of the regulator is to make sure that operators pay claims.

And that will now boost the trust in the insurance sector. ”Another thing that the new Act is encouraging is simplicity of operations. In this case, even the Proposal Form should be as simple as possible for the prospect to be able to understand what he/she is going into.

“The law also provides that before the commencement of your policy, you must issue a policy document which contains the terms of the contract. This was not captured in the previous legal instruments. The law says the policy document must be in simple and clear terms that anybody can see, read and understand. This alone will build trust and boost public confidence in the insurance sector.”

The Director-General, Nigerian Insurers Association, Mrs Bola Odukale, in her comments, said that the NIA was going to ensure implementation of NIIRA. She said: “One thing is to have a law, another thing is to get those laws implemented. If implementation is not strong enough, it is just as good as papers in which we have all those laws written. This is where NIA comes in terms of implementation.

We, as NIA, our members, the operators, our first responsibility is to ensure the implementation of these laws as the regulator begins to come up with different regulations around the different aspects of the act. “One of the ways we will also ensure that implementation happens is that we are well aware of self-regulation in this industry.

How much are we willing to push ourselves to do? How much are we truly willing to ensure that we follow through with the dictates of those acts so that indeed we can enjoy the benefits that are in those acts? That is the first thing.

Of course, when you talk of awareness creation, a lot of people know that indeed, there is NIIRA out there. But for the insurance public, just a few of them know that there is one act out there. What do we need to be doing? We are going to be working with our members to ensure that we create awareness in this market.

”If you look at NIIRA very well, there are various opportunities that are embedded in that act, in terms of, for example, compulsory insurance. A tanker on the road is meant to have insurance; the petrol stations are meant to have insurance; buildings under construction need to have insurance; there is insurance for containers.

All of these are things / that are compulsory for the benefits of everybody, both to the industry and much more to the insuring public, to ensure that there is protection for the risk we are exposed to.” Odukale added that NIA would be working with its members to create awareness about the law and its impact.

”In the course this week, we are going to have a webinar that we are planning to educate our members in terms of underwriting, building under construction or public liability in terms of the liability we are exposed to. In terms of product development, we will continue to research. We will continue to work with our members to ensure that actions are taken, not only talking.