NIIRA: Omosehin Tasks Working Group Committee On Inclusivity

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has launched a comprehensive implementation strategy for the National Insurance Industry Reform Agenda (NIIRA) 2025. Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, inaugurated three core working groups to drive the structured and coordinated execution of NIIRA’s objectives across the insurance value chain, NAICOM said in a statement.

The NIIRA 2025 signed into Law earlier this year—sets out a holistic roadmap for regulatory reform, financial inclusion, digital transformation, and compulsory insurance enforcement.

Its implementation aims to align Nigeria’s insurance industry with international standards while improving public confidence and economic resilience through risk protection. Speaking during the strategy session, the Commissioner for Insurance reaffirmed NAICOM’s commitment to ensuring that the implementation phase of NIIRA is inclusive, data-driven, and resultsoriented.

He emphasized that the strategy would consolidate ongoing reforms within the Commission and reposition the insurance industry as a key player in national economic growth. “This marks the beginning of a coordinated journey toward achieving a stronger, more transparent, and technology-driven insurance industry.

The NIIRA 2025 is not just a regulatory document—it is a blueprint for building an insurance sector that protects lives, businesses, and investments across Nigeria,” Mr. Omosehin stated. He further underscored that the new working groups would serve as engines of reform, ensuring that critical policy objectives are translated into measurable outcomes.

The committee on compulsory insurance is chaired by Mr. Shola Tinubu. The committee’s mandate includes, to strengthen the enforcement and adoption of all compulsory insurance schemes across the country, including Motor (Third Party), Builders Liability, Group Life, Professional Indemnity, and Public Buildings insurance.

The committee’s goal is to, ensure a nationwide compliance, improve public understanding of compulsory insurance, and enhance policyholder protection through active collaboration with federal and state enforcement agencies. The digitization working group is chaired by Adetola Adegbayi.

Its mandate is, to modernize the insurance regulatory ecosystem through innovative digital tools and platforms while the financial inclusion working group is chaired by Dr. Yeside Oyetayo with a mandate to deepen insurance penetration, particularly among underserved and low-income populations